Bank holiday update: Are banks open today, Saturday, March 7, 2026? Check details

New Delhi: With banks remaining closed in several states earlier this week due to the Holi festival, many customers are now wondering whether banks are open today or not. The confusion has also grown because bank holidays in India vary from state to state. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks do not remain open on all Saturdays, which often leaves customers unsure about whether they can visit their branch on a particular Saturday.

Bank Holiday Today? Here’s Whether Banks Are Open on March 7, 2026

Banks are open today, March 7, 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable), unless a specific holiday is declared in the RBI calendar. However, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month across India.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in March 2026: Check State-Wise List

Several bank holidays are still scheduled across different states in March 2026 due to festivals and religious observances. Here’s a look at the remaining dates when banks will remain closed in specific regions:

March 13: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed for Chapchar Kut, a traditional harvest festival celebrated in the state.

March 17: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam.

March 19: Banking services will remain closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh due to festivals including Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, and the first day of Navratri.

March 20: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21: Banks across most parts of India will remain closed for Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr). However, banking operations will continue in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. In some parts of eastern India, the day is also observed as Sarhul.

March 26: Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on account of Shree Ram Navami.

March 27: Banking services will remain suspended in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 31: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti).

Bank Holidays Don’t Affect Online and ATM Services

Even when banks remain closed on national or regional holidays, customers can still access online and mobile banking services without interruption, unless banks notify users about temporary technical maintenance. For urgent cash needs, ATMs remain operational, and digital payment services such as UPI and banking apps continue to function normally.

It is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual bank holiday calendar is issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs financial instruments like cheques and promissory notes. As a result, transactions involving these instruments are not processed on the listed bank holidays.