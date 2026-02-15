Bank holidays alert: Banks shut on select days Feb 16–21; Check full list

New Delhi: With February underway, customers planning to visit banks should take a moment to review the holiday list to avoid any inconvenience. Bank holidays in India vary across states due to regional observances, so closures are not uniform nationwide. In the upcoming week, banks in several states will remain closed on specific days due to local holidays.

Bank holidays next week: State-wise closures

Here’s a look at bank holidays between February 16 and 21 across different states:

February 18 (Wednesday): Banks will remain closed in Sikkim on account of Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

February 19 (Thursday): Banks in Maharashtra will be shut to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday): Banks will stay closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram for State Day/Statehood Day.

It’s also worth noting that banks across India observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since February 21 does not fall under this category, banks will remain open on that day.

Digital banking remains available

Even on these holidays, digital banking services such as ATMs, mobile apps, UPI and internet banking will continue to function, allowing customers to carry out fund transfers, bill payments and other routine transactions. However, services that require visiting a branch including large cash deposits, cheque clearances or demand draft-related work will not be available. Planning ahead and relying on digital banking options can help customers avoid last-minute stress and manage essential financial tasks smoothly.