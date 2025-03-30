Bank Holidays Alert! THESE Are The Days Banks Will Be Closed In April 2025— Check Full List

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official bank holiday calendar for April 2025. This marks the start of the new financial year (FY 2025-26). Bank holidays in India differ across states, depending on national, regional and religious celebrations. Here’s a look at the state-wise holiday list for the month.

Why Will Banks Remain Shut on April 1?

Banks will be closed on April 1 for year-end account closing, meaning customers won’t be able to access banking services on that day. As per the RBI’s holiday list, this is an instrumental holiday observed across all banks.

Bank Holidays in April 2025: State-Wise Calendar

April 1 (Tuesday) – Year-End Account Closing & Sarhul

Banks across all states will be closed for year-end financial closing. In Jharkhand, banks will also remain shut for Sarhul, a tribal festival marking the arrival of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

Banks in Telangana will remain closed to honor the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana will be closed to mark Mahavir Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir.

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti & Regional New Year Celebrations

Several states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh, will observe a bank holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals like Vishu, Bihu, and Tamil New Year.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year & State Holidays

Banks in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

Bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar to commemorate Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja

Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Garia Puja, an important tribal festival in the region.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

Himachal Pradesh will observe a bank holiday to celebrate Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, honoring the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti & Akshaya Tritiya

Banks in Karnataka will be closed for Basava Jayanti, celebrating Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered auspicious for wealth and prosperity.

Online Banking Services Will Remain Unaffected

Even on bank holidays, online banking services will continue without any disruption. Customers can still make online transactions, pay bills, and access other banking services through their bank’s digital platforms.