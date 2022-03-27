Bank Holidays April 2022: Banks to be closed for 15 days next month, check important dates

New Delhi: In the month of April, banks in India will witness a slew of holidays, a few of which will observe across the country while a few will be marked in a few states or cities in India. In total, there are 15 holidays in the month of April 2022. However, bank customers should note that banks across all parts of the country won’t be closed for all 15 days.

For instance, banks could be closed for Bohag Bihu in Assam but not in other states for the same festival. So, before visiting your nearby bank branch in April, take note of important days on which the branches will remain closed in your city or state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has posted the dates on which banks will remain closed in April 2022. The RBI categorises banking holidays under three categories – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read: Google blocked over 100 million abusive edits on Maps in 2021

Out of the total 15 bank holidays in April 2022, 9 are listed in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. The remaining holidays are that of Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. However, during bank holidays, customers can still use net banking facilities to complete their important banking work. Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 37,900 on online store; Check offer details

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2022.

Yearly Closing of Bank Account: April 1

Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba): April 2

Sarhul: April 4

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu: April 14

Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Garia Puja: April 21

Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida: April 29

Sunday: April 3

Second Saturday: April 9

Sunday: April 10

Sunday: April 17

Fourth Saturday: April 23

Sunday: April 24

