Bank Holidays February 2025: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Upto 14 Days This Month; Check City-Wise List
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of February 2025.
New Delhi: Bank Holidays in February 2025 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 14 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in the month of February 2025. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.
Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Loosong/Namsoong in Aizawl and Gangtok, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.
Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 14 days in February 2025
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong: February 1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration: February 2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: February 6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa: February 11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali: February 14
Thiruvalluvar Day: February 15
Uzhavar Thirunal: February 16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies: February 23
Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends
Sunday: February 2
Second Saturday: February 8
Sunday: February 9
Sunday: February 16
Fourth Saturday: February 22
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
