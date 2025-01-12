Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842661https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/bank-holidays-in-jan-2025-are-banks-closed-on-january-13-or-14-for-makar-sankranti-and-lohri-in-delhi-full-list-here-2842661.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS

Bank Holidays In Jan 2025: Are Banks Closed On January 13 Or 14 For Makar Sankranti And Lohri In Delhi?- Full List Here

Bank Holidays In January 2025: Even though banks may be physically closed on Makar Sankranti, digital banking services like net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to operate seamlessly. However, prolonged holidays could result in temporary ATM cash shortages. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays In Jan 2025: Are Banks Closed On January 13 Or 14 For Makar Sankranti And Lohri In Delhi?- Full List Here File Photo

Bank Holidays In January 2025: India is full of festivals that celebrate the country's diverse cultures and religions. Festivals are a significant part of Indian culture and are a way to express values and emotions. As Lohri and Makar Sankranti approach, many are curious about whether banks will remain closed on January 13 and 14 in observance of these festivals. 

Lohri, celebrated with great fervor in Punjab and northern India, and Makar Sankranti, marking the harvest season across several states, are significant cultural events that often influence regional bank holidays. 

However, bank closures vary from state to state depending on local traditions and official holiday lists. Is there an extended weekend for banks across India? If you are unsure about the banking schedule for next week you can read the article. 

Bank Holiday On Makar Sankranti 

According to the Reserve Bank of India's annual holiday calendar, both public and private banks will remain closed on January 14 for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the birthday of Hazrat Ali. However, there is no holiday on January 13 for Lohri, as per the RBI's official holiday list. 

Bank Closed In THESE Cities On Makar Sankranti 

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow. 

Online Banking Services Remain Unaffected 

Although banks may be physically closed, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will remain fully operational. However, extended holidays might cause temporary disruptions in ATM cash availability.

Are Banks Open In Delhi?

Lohri and Makar Sankranti are celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India, but banks in Delhi-NCR will remain open on January 13 and 14, as these dates are not listed as holidays in the RBI calendar for the region. The final weekday banking holiday in January 2025 will fall on January 23. On this day, banks in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Agartala will remain closed to mark the birthdays of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti. 

Bank Holidays In January 2025

Date Day Occasion Regions
January 1, 2025 Wednesday New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong
January 2, 2025 Thursday Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration Aizawl, Gangtok
January 5, 2025 Sunday Sunday All over India
January 6, 2025 Monday Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday Chandigarh
January 11, 2025 Saturday Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/Second Saturday Imphal, Aizawl
January 12, 2025 Sunday Sunday All over India
January 14, 2025 Tuesday Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
January 15, 2025 Wednesday Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai
January 16, 2025 Thursday Uzhavar Thirunal Chennai
January 19, 2025 Sunday Sunday All over India
January 23, 2025 Thursday Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 25, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday All over India
January 26, 2025 Sunday Sunday/Republic Day All over India

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK