Bank Holidays In Jan 2025: Are Banks Closed On January 13 Or 14 For Makar Sankranti And Lohri In Delhi?- Full List Here
Bank Holidays In January 2025: Even though banks may be physically closed on Makar Sankranti, digital banking services like net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to operate seamlessly. However, prolonged holidays could result in temporary ATM cash shortages.
Bank Holidays In January 2025: India is full of festivals that celebrate the country's diverse cultures and religions. Festivals are a significant part of Indian culture and are a way to express values and emotions. As Lohri and Makar Sankranti approach, many are curious about whether banks will remain closed on January 13 and 14 in observance of these festivals.
Lohri, celebrated with great fervor in Punjab and northern India, and Makar Sankranti, marking the harvest season across several states, are significant cultural events that often influence regional bank holidays.
However, bank closures vary from state to state depending on local traditions and official holiday lists. Is there an extended weekend for banks across India? If you are unsure about the banking schedule for next week you can read the article.
Bank Holiday On Makar Sankranti
According to the Reserve Bank of India's annual holiday calendar, both public and private banks will remain closed on January 14 for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the birthday of Hazrat Ali. However, there is no holiday on January 13 for Lohri, as per the RBI's official holiday list.
Bank Closed In THESE Cities On Makar Sankranti
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.
Online Banking Services Remain Unaffected
Although banks may be physically closed, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will remain fully operational. However, extended holidays might cause temporary disruptions in ATM cash availability.
Are Banks Open In Delhi?
Lohri and Makar Sankranti are celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India, but banks in Delhi-NCR will remain open on January 13 and 14, as these dates are not listed as holidays in the RBI calendar for the region. The final weekday banking holiday in January 2025 will fall on January 23. On this day, banks in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Agartala will remain closed to mark the birthdays of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.
Bank Holidays In January 2025
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|Regions
|January 1, 2025
|Wednesday
|New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong
|Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong
|January 2, 2025
|Thursday
|Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration
|Aizawl, Gangtok
|January 5, 2025
|Sunday
|Sunday
|All over India
|January 6, 2025
|Monday
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
|Chandigarh
|January 11, 2025
|Saturday
|Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/Second Saturday
|Imphal, Aizawl
|January 12, 2025
|Sunday
|Sunday
|All over India
|January 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
|Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
|January 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Chennai
|January 16, 2025
|Thursday
|Uzhavar Thirunal
|Chennai
|January 19, 2025
|Sunday
|Sunday
|All over India
|January 23, 2025
|Thursday
|Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
|Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
|January 25, 2025
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|All over India
|January 26, 2025
|Sunday
|Sunday/Republic Day
|All over India
