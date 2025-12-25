Bank Holidays In January 2026: Banks Will Remain Closed On THESE Days — Check Full List
New Delhi: Planning a bank visit in January 2026 requires a little advance preparation. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, many branches across different states will remain closed on multiple days due to national holidays, regional observances, and festivals. Being aware of these closures can help you avoid unnecessary trips and complete your banking tasks smoothly.
Bank Holidays May Differ Across States
The number of bank holidays can vary depending on the state. In some regions, branches could remain closed for as many as 10 to 12 days in January, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Knowing your state’s specific schedule can help you plan your banking activities better.
Bank Holidays in January 2026
Here’s a list of key holidays when banks may remain closed:
January 1: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
January 2: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
January 3: Birthday of Hazrat Ali
January 12: Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda
January 14: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
January 15: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti
January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day
January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal
January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami
January 26: Republic Day
Digital Banking Services Remain Active
Even though physical bank branches will be closed on these holidays, customers can still access ATMs, internet banking, mobile apps, and UPI services without any disruption. Only in rare cases of scheduled maintenance might these services be temporarily unavailable.
