BANK HOLIDAYS JULY

Bank Holidays In July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE dates—Check State-wise List

Online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain available throughout the holidays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank Holidays In July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE dates—Check State-wise List File Photo

New Delhi: Are you planning your bank visits in July 2025? Take note—banks in India will be closed on 13 days this month due to Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and various regional holidays. While there’s no nationwide public holiday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shared a detailed list of closures based on its holiday calendar.

Bank Closures on Weekends – July 2025

- Sunday Shutdowns: July 6, 13, 20, 27

- Second Saturday Off: July 12

- Fourth Saturday Break: July 26

State-Specific Bank Holidays – July 2025

- July 3 (Thursday): Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain shut for Kharchi Puja.

- July 5 (Saturday): Jammu & Kashmir observes a holiday for Guru Harobind Ji’s Birth Anniversary.

- July 14 (Monday): Shillong (Meghalaya) will see bank closures for the Beh Deinkhlam Festival.

- July 16 (Wednesday): It's Harela Festival in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) – banks to stay closed.

- July 17 (Thursday): Another holiday in Shillong (Meghalaya) for U Tirot Singh’s Death Anniversary.

- July 19 (Saturday): Tripura (Agartala) banks to remain closed again for Ker Puja.

- July 28 (Monday): Gangtok (Sikkim) will observe a holiday on account of Drukpa Tshe-ji.

Online Banking will remain functional

Online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain available throughout the holidays. However, services like cheque clearance, NEFT, and RTGS may take longer than usual. To avoid delays, it's a good idea to complete important banking tasks before the holiday dates.

