Bank Holidays In June 2025: Banks Will Be Closed For Two Days Between June 2 And June 7; Check Full List

Bank Holidays In June 2025: As June 2025 approaches, customers across India should be aware of the upcoming holidays that could impact their banking plans. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for June 2025. These holidays vary from state to state, depending on regional, religious, and national observances.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in various states across the country will remain closed for 12 days in June 2025. These include weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as public and regional holidays observed under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Notably, the first holiday in June falls on Sunday, June 1, which is a nationwide closure.

Adding further, banks will be closed for two days on June 6 and June 7 this week in some parts of India due to Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha), according to the bank holiday calendar released by the RBI. Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025, across the country. Moreover, banks are scheduled to be closed for three days—excluding weekends—in month of June: June 11, June 27, and June 30.

List Of Bank Holidays In June 2025

Date Day Occasion / Reason Bank Status June 1, 2025 Sunday Regular Sunday holiday Closed across India June 6, 2025 Friday Eid-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid) Closed in some states June 7, 2025 Saturday Bakri ID / Id-Uz-Zuha Closed in most states June 8, 2025 Sunday Regular Sunday holiday Closed across India June 11, 2025 Wednesday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa Closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh June 14, 2025 Saturday Second Saturday Closed across India June 15, 2025 Sunday Regular Sunday holiday Closed across India June 22, 2025 Sunday Regular Sunday holiday Closed across India June 27, 2025 Friday Ratha Yatra / Kang Closed in Odisha and Manipur June 28, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday Closed across India June 29, 2025 Sunday Regular Sunday holiday Closed across India June 30, 2025 Monday Remna Ni Closed in Mizoram

Which Services Are Available On Bank Holiday?

Even though physical bank branches will remain closed on certain days, customers can continue to access banking services seamlessly through online and mobile platforms. Digital services such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, internet banking, and locker applications will remain fully operational. Tasks like bill payments, mobile recharges, fund transfers, and online bookings can easily be carried out via banking apps and websites.