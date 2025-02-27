Bank Holidays In March 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE days; Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: Both state-owned and private banks in March 2025 will observe several holidays. Apart from the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundats, the Reserve Bank of India has announced additional bank holidays. These closures will occur on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28, and 31, giving customers a heads-up on when banking services will be unavailable.

According to the RBI's holiday schedule under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks will be closed for several holidays in March. This includes celebrations like Holi and Id-Ul-Fitr, with some holidays varying by state and city. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will also observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

Here’s a Complete List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

- March 7 (Friday):

Mizoram: Chapchar Kut festival.

- March 13 (Thursday):

States affected: Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and others.

Reason: Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala festival.

March 14 (Friday):

States affected: Most states except Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland.

Reason: Holi festival.

March 15 (Saturday):

States affected: Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur.

Reason: Holi (observed on this date instead of March 14).

Bihar: Two-day holiday (March 14-15).

March 22 (Saturday):

Bihar: Bihar Diwas (State formation day).

Note: Second Saturday holiday, so banks closed across the country.

March 27-28 (Thursday-Friday):

Jammu and Kashmir: Shab-E-Qadr (March 27) and Jumat-ul-Vida (March 28).

March 31 (Monday):

All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh: Public holiday.

Online banking services will be available

Although banks will remain closed on these holidays, online banking services will be available as usual. Customers can continue making transactions, paying bills, and using other online banking features without any interruptions.