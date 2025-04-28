Bank Holidays In May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Days– Check State Wise List

New Delhi: May is just around the corner! If you have important bank work lined up, it’s a good idea to check the full list of holidays in advance. In May 2025, banks across India will be closed for 12 days, including regional holidays, national events, Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Planning ahead can help you avoid any last-minute hassles.

Bank branches will be closed on certain days. However, customers can still use digital services like UPI, IMPS, internet banking, and mobile apps for tasks such as money transfers, bill payments, and more.

Bank holidays in May will vary across different states and regions, with closures for festivals like Buddha Purnima, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and others, as listed in the RBI’s holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In addition, as per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank Holidays in May 2025 – Full List

May 1 (Thursday) – May Day (Labour Day) / Maharashtra Day

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9 (Thursday) – Guru Rabindra Jayanti

Banks in Kolkata will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

Nationwide bank holiday — all banks across India will remain closed.

May 11 (Sunday) – Weekend Holiday

As usual, banks will be closed on Sunday.

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

Banks in cities like Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Kanpur, and others will remain closed for the Buddha Purnima celebrations.

May 16 (Friday) – Sikkim Day

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will remain shut to mark Sikkim’s formation day.

May 18 (Sunday) – Weekend Holiday

Regular Sunday closure for all banks.

May 24 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

All banks across the country will remain closed, as per RBI rules.

May 25 (Sunday) – Weekend Holiday

Banks will stay closed on account of Sunday.

May 26 (Monday) – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

Banks in Agartala will be closed to celebrate the birth anniversary of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks in Shimla will be closed in honor of the legendary Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap.