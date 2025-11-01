Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Stay Closed For 11 Days Across India For Festivals Like Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kannada Rajyotsava, Wangala & More — Check State-Wise Full List

New Delhi: Banks across India will remain closed for a total of 11 days in November 2025, including weekly offs and state-specific festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar. These holidays apply to both public sector and private banks under the Negotiable Instruments Act, though actual dates may vary from state to state depending on local customs and celebrations.

The first holiday of the month falls on November 1 (Saturday), when banks in Karnataka will remain closed to mark Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrating the formation of the state. On the same day, banks in Uttarakhand will be closed for Igas-Bagwal (Budhi Deepawali), a local festival celebrated a few days after Diwali. The following day, November 2, is a Sunday — a regular weekly off for all banks nationwide.

Mid-week closures begin with November 5, when banks across several states will remain shut for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. This day holds cultural and religious importance in Punjab, Delhi, Odisha, and a few eastern states. On November 6, banks in Shillong (Meghalaya) will remain closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival, a traditional Khasi celebration. The following day, November 7, Shillong banks will again remain shut to observe the Wangala Festival, marking the post-harvest season for the Garo tribe.

November 8 marks the second Saturday of the month, a scheduled bank holiday under RBI guidelines. On the same day, banks in Bengaluru will also observe a regional holiday for Kanakadasa Jayanti, commemorating the 16th-century saint and poet. This will be followed by another weekly closure on November 9 (Sunday).

The second half of the month includes multiple weekly and scheduled closures. Banks will be closed again on November 16 (Sunday) and November 22 (Fourth Saturday). The fourth Saturday, along with the second, is recognized as a standard holiday for all banks across the country. The remaining Sundays — November 23 and November 30 — also fall under regular weekly holidays.

In total, banks will be shut for 11 days in November, comprising five Sundays, two Saturdays, and four regional holidays. However, it is important to note that not all holidays apply uniformly across all states. For example, while Karnataka banks will close for Kannada Rajyotsava, those in other regions will remain open on that day. Similarly, festivals like Nongkrem Dance and Wangala are celebrated only in Meghalaya, so banking services will continue as usual in other states.

Despite these closures, digital banking services will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to access internet and mobile banking, make NEFT/RTGS transfers, use UPI payments, and withdraw cash through ATMs as usual. These services ensure uninterrupted financial transactions even during extended bank holidays.

Customers planning important financial activities such as cheque deposits, branch visits, or loan consultations are advised to plan ahead and verify the state-wise holiday list on the RBI’s official website or through their bank’s customer care channels. This helps avoid inconvenience due to regional or festival-specific closures.

In summary, while November 2025 brings a series of holidays for bank staff and local communities across India, customers can continue to enjoy seamless digital banking services and plan their offline transactions accordingly.