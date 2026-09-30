Bank holidays in October 2026: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Durga Puja; check full list

New Delhi: October comes with various holidays marked by festivals, regional observances, and national holidays. These observances might be national or specific to certain regions.
The calendar by the Reserve Bank of India for the month of October 2026 lists 15 holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, not all the holidays will apply to every state. Many occasions are observed only in certain regions, thus banks in those places would remain off.
October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
October 10 - Mahalaya Amavasye: Bengaluru, Kolkata
October 17 - Maha Saptami: Agartala
October 19 - Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami: Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong
October 20 - Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
October 21 - Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain): Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
October 22 - Durga Puja (Dasain): Gangtok
October 23 - Durga Puja (Dasain): Gangtok
October 26 - Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar
October 29 - Karva Chauth: Shimla
October 31 - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday: Ahmedabad
Banking services which rely on branch visits would be affected, however, services through digital modes would remain accessible. Therefore, customers on holidays may carry out important transactions and other accessible operations through mobile applications, online banking, and UPI payments.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.