Bank Holidays In September: Banks Will Remain Closed On THESE Dates Next Month – Full List Inside

New Delhi: If you frequently visit the bank for your daily tasks, you might want to plan ahead—September could be a bit tricky. With several festivals and regular weekend breaks, banks across many states will be closed for as many as 15 days throughout the month. While bank employees may welcome the time off, customers should take note of the upcoming holidays, including major festivals like Onam, Mahalaya, and Navratri, along with the usual Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Many of these holidays are regional, so bank closures will vary by state.

Keep in mind that not all holidays are observed nationwide as some are specific to certain states, based on local traditions and customs. (Also Read: Filing Taxes For First Time? Here’s How You Can Set Up Your E-Filing Account Easily)

Bank Holidays in September 2025

Festival & Regional Holidays

- Sept 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja – Jharkhand

- Sept 4 (Thursday): First Onam – Kerala

- Sept 5 (Friday): Id-E-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi –

Observed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand, Telangana

- Sept 6 (Saturday): Id-e-Milad / Indrajatra – Sikkim, Chhattisgarh

- Sept 12 (Friday): Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Jammu & Kashmir

- Sept 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna – Rajasthan

- Sept 23 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Jammu & Kashmir

- Sept 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami / Durga Puja – Tripura, Assam, West Bengal

- Sept 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja –

Observed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand

Regular Weekly Holidays

- Sept 7 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 14 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 21 (Sunday) – All banks closed

- Sept 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday holiday (All banks closed)

- Sept 28 (Sunday) – All banks closed

Digital Banking Services Will Stay Available

Even if bank branches are closed in your area, you can still use ATM services, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking for all your essential transactions. If you need to visit a branch, make sure to check your local bank holiday list or contact your branch in advance to confirm if it's open. (Also Read: Who Can’t Opt For One Time Facility To Switch From UPS To NPS? Check Deadline And Other Details)