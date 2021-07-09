Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for 5 days straight from tomorrow

New Delhi: For employees working in the banking sector, July 2021 has come with a lot of holidays. In total, bank employees in certain regions will be enjoying up to 15 holidays in the month, including a five day break starting from Saturday (July 10). Banks will remain closed for customers in certain states on select days in the next five days.

Since two out of the five leaves apply in select states, bank employees will have to come to work on select dates. Two leaves are for the second Saturday and Sunday occurring on July 10 and July 11, respectively.

On Monday, July 12, bankers in Bhubaneswar will get a holiday on the occasion of Rath Yara while banks will remain shut in Imphal for Kang (Rathajatra). Meanwhile, on Tuesday (July 13), banks in Gangtok will remain shut to celebrate Bhanu Jayanti in the state.

Gangtok bank employees will receive another holiday on Wednesday (July 14) on the occasion of the local festival Drukpa Tsheshi.

The Reserve Bank of India categorises bank holidays under different sections such as 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act' and 'Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

