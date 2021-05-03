हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays May 2021: Banks will be closed for 12 days in total, check out important dates before visiting branch

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, although banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Bank holidays May 2021: Banks will be closed for 12 days in total, check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the month of May, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of May 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, although banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2021. Check out the list.

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1

Jumat-ul-Vida: May 7

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 14

Buddha Pournima: May 26

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on 8 and 22 May. There will be no work in banks on this day. Also, there are Sunday holidays on 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 May.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Bank holidays 2021bank holidays 2021Bank holidays
Next
Story

Big SBI alert for all account holders! Do THIS or your account will be frozen after May 31

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Delhi: 407 people die in last 24 hours, COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ age group to kick off