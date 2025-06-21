Bank Locker Holders Alert: Bank Locker Could Be Sealed If You Miss THIS Agreement Deadline– Details Here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules that require all locker holders to sign an updated rental agreement with their bank. Failing to do so may lead to your locker being sealed. Banks have also stepped up security measures to protect locker contents but it's equally important for customers to stay compliant with the latest regulations.

The RBI, back in August 2021 has directed all banks to sign updated rental agreements with their existing locker holders. This move came after several customer complaints, technical changes, and instructions from the Supreme Court. The goal is to improve transparency and strengthen the security of locker services provided by banks.

What happens if you don’t sign the updated locker agreement?

If you haven’t signed the revised locker agreement, your bank locker could be sealed. Banks are now seeking permission from the RBI and the government to send final reminders to customers who haven’t complied, and may go ahead with sealing lockers if necessary. So, it’s best to act soon to avoid losing access to your locker.

Banks Request More Time to Meet Locker Agreement Deadline

To ensure all customers get enough time, banks have asked the RBI to extend the current deadline from March 2024 to December 2025. Originally, the RBI had set January 1, 2023, as the deadline for banks to sign new locker agreements with customers.

However, due to delays—mainly from lack of awareness and incomplete paperwork—the deadline was extended twice already, first to December 2023 and then to March 2024. Even after multiple deadline extensions, many customers still haven’t signed the updated locker agreement.

Not Sure If You've Signed the New Locker Agreement? Here's What to Do

If you haven’t signed the new agreement yet, make sure to visit your bank and complete the process. If you're unsure whether you've already signed it, simply check with your bank branch—they’ll let you know if anything is pending. It's better to confirm now than face issues later.

Documents Required for Signing the New Bank Locker Agreement:

- PAN card

- Aadhaar card

- Passport (as an additional ID proof, if needed)

- Old locker agreement/documents (related to your existing locker)

- Nominee details – Add a nominee if you haven’t already