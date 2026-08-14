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Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank increases MCLR: How does it affect borrowers?

MCLR is a benchmark reference rate introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to determine the floor rate of interest for different categories of loans.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank increases MCLR: How does it affect borrowers?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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