Bank of Baroda Reduces Car Loan, Property Loan Interest Rates Ahead Of Festive Season

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced a reduction in its Car and property Loan interest rates to mark the beginning of the festive season.

The rate cut is over and above the rate reduction by the Bank post the 100 basis points cut in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new rate beginning at 8.15% p.a. is applicable on loans for the purchase of a new car and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile, BoB said.



Bank of Baroda Car Loan Rates

Bank of Baroda’s floating car loan interest rates now start from 8.15%* p.a. (earlier 8.40% p.a.), with immediate effect.

Bank of Baroda Mortgage Loan Rates

The Bank has also reduced interest rates on Baroda Mortgage Loan (Loan Against Property) from 9.85% p.a. to 9.15%* p.a. with immediate effect.

Applicants can apply for a Bank of Baroda Car Loan digitally through the Bank’s Digital Lending Platform – Baroda Digital Car Loan or by visiting the nearest bank branch.

The Bank also offers an attractive fixed rate of interest on Baroda Car Loans, linked to the Bank’s 6-month MCLR, starting at 8.65 percent p.a.

Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The festive season is an auspicious time for new beginnings with many families looking to fulfil their aspirations of owning a new vehicle. Bank of Baroda is pleased to introduce a special offer on our car loan rates that makes car ownership more accessible and affordable. In addition, our mortgage loan offering is now even more competitive giving a great opportunity to unlock higher value for property and customers can raise additional funds with reduction in interest rates from 55 bps to 300 bps depending on CIBIL score.”