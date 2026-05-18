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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank of India FD interest rates hiked -- Check latest fixed deposit rates for May 2026
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Bank of India FD interest rates hiked -- Check latest fixed deposit rates for May 2026

Bank of Indiahas revised FD interest rate for tenures ranging from one year to three-year. Check latest rates for May 2026.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank of India FD interest rates hiked -- Check latest fixed deposit rates for May 2026

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) on Monday hiked interest rates on medium- and long-term fixed deposits of less than Rs 3 crore. The latest rates are effective from today (18 May 2026). Senior citizens and super senior citizens will continue to receive additional interest benefits over and above the applicable rates, BOI has said.

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BOI has revised FD interest rate for tenures ranging from one year to less than two years to to 6.50 percent p.a. For FD tenures between two years and less than three years, BOI has hiked interest rate to 6.60 percent. For tenure of three-year, fixed deposits will accrue 6.70 percent interest annually.

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For fixed deposits with maturities between six months to less than three years, Senior citizens will get an additional 0.50 percent interest, and super senior citizens will receive an extra 0.65 percent interest. 

For fixed deposits with maturities of three years and above, senior citizens will get 0.75 percent interest while super senior citizens will get 0.90 percent additional interest.

Meanwhile, non-callable fixed deposits above Rs 1 crore with a minimum tenure of one year will attract an additional 0.15 percent interest per annum, Bank of India has said.

RBI key interest rates 2026

Much to expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rates unchanged on 8 April 2026. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent, continuing with a cautious wait and watch approach.

Repo rate: 5.25 percent

Reverse repo rate: 3.35 percent

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 3.25 percent

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF): 5.50 percent

Bank rate: 5.50 percent

The central bank has said that it is going to maintain a neutral stance. Economists however maintain that they do not expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee to exhibit any urgency to tighten policy as yet amid fast-evolving geopolitical situation. 

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