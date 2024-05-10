Bank of India Offers Rakshak Salary, Pension Scheme: Coverage Upto Rs 1.5 Cr For Personal Accidental Insurance --Check Other Details

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of India has signed MOU with the Indian Coast Guard, offering a Defence service Salary Package BOI Rakshak Salary/ Pension Savings Scheme.

Through this exclusive BOI Rakshak Package, Bank of India will offer numerous benefits to all Ranks of the Indian Coast Guard, Veterans, Recruits and Agniveers, the company said in an announcement.

This includes Personal Accidental Insurance coverage upto Rs 1.5 crore, Permanent Total Disability cover upto Rs 50 Lakh, Air Accidental Cover upto Rs 1 crore and Permanent Partial Disability Cover of Rs 25 Lakhs. Apart from this the Bank will also offer Concessions in Retail Loans, Processing Charges and Locker Rentals, it added.

"The MOU is a reflection of Bank of India’s constant endeavor to serve the Defence Forces and help them to meet their financial requirement, aspirations and milestones. BOI’s digital Initiative and BOI Mobile Omni Neo app will also enable the Defence personnel at Borders and other remote areas to stay connected and get easy access to bouquet of Financial Solutions," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bank of India has in a regulatory filing informed that it will announce the outcome of its Q4 results on May 13.

"This is to inform you that a virtual Conference Call with Analysts and Investors on the Bank's Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter/ Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 has been scheduled to be held on Monday 13th May, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. from Bank's Head Office at Bandra- Kurla Complex, Mumbai," BoI informed BSE.