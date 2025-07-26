Bank Status Today: Are Banks Closed On Saturday, July 26, 2025? Find Out Here
Banks usually stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per RBI rules. However, they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.
New Delhi: Banks across the country stay closed on all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. They also observe national and regional holidays, so it's always good to check the holiday calendar before planning a bank visit.
Will banks be open or closed today on July 26, 2025?
Banks usually stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per RBI rules. However, they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Since today, July 26, 2025, happens to be the fourth Saturday, bank branches across the country will remain closed.
Bank Holidays in August 2025
Check the full list of regional and national bank holidays before heading to the branch.
- August 8 (Friday)
Where: Gangtok
Why: Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Banks will be closed.
- August 9 (Saturday)
Where: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla
Why: Raksha Bandhan & Jhulana Purnima – Banks to remain shut.
- August 13 (Wednesday)
Where: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla
Why: Patriot’s Day – Bank operations will be closed in these cities.
- August 15 (Friday)
Where: All over India
Why: Independence Day – National holiday, all banks will be closed.
- August 16 (Saturday)
Where: Aizawl, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijayawada
Why: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) & Krishna Jayanthi – Banks will remain closed in these locations.
Online Services Will Remain Available
Even on bank holidays, online banking services will continue to operate as usual. Customers can easily carry out transactions and manage their accounts through net banking and mobile apps without any disruption.
