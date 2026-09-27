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Bank Strike: Banks remain open on Sunday ahead of the three-day strike

Public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) remain open on an otherwise weekend holiday to facilitate financial services to customers who wish to visit the branches before the strike begins on September 28 and lasts till September 30.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Bank Strike: Banks remain open on Sunday ahead of the three-day strike

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Bank Strike: Banks remain open on Sunday ahead of the three-day strike
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