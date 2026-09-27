Bank Strike: Banks remain open on Sunday ahead of the three-day strike

New Delhi: To ensure uninterrupted services to customers ahead of the three-day nationwide strike, the government ordered banks to stay functional on Sunday. As per the government's order, many banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and several other public sector banks, are open today.
Public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) remain open on an otherwise weekend holiday to facilitate financial services to customers who wish to visit the branches before the strike begins on September 28 and lasts till September 30.
Officials from the Finance Ministry, public sector banks, regional rural banks, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and NABARD took the decision during a meeting held on September 21.
"In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens," a Finance Ministry statement said.
The consecutive disruption of services for five days would have affected customers' access to physical branches for a long duration. The government took the measure to help customers furnish important transactions.
Among the public sector banks operating today are State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
The arrangement also covers 28 regional rural banks across the country. These include Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Assam Gramin Bank, Bihar Gramin Bank, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Gujarat Gramin Bank, Haryana Gramin Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, Jharkhand Gramin Bank, Karnataka Grameena Bank, Kerala Grameena Bank, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Manipur Rural Bank, Meghalaya Rural Bank, Mizoram Rural Bank, Nagaland Rural Bank, Odisha Grameen Bank, Puducherry Grama Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Gramin Bank, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank, Telangana Grameena Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank and West Bengal Gramin Bank.
However, the Sunday opening arrangement does not automatically extend to private sector banks.
The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella body representing seven bank employee and officer unions and claims to represent nearly 90 per cent of the country's banking workforce.
The bank unions are protesting over their demands for various reforms, including the delay in the implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
(With input from IANS)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.