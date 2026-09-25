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Bank Strike: Central govt employees to get September month's salary today

In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike, all banks, including regional rural banks, will remain open on Sunday. The decision came as the strike would follow weekend holidays, which could impact banking services for five consecutive days.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Bank Strike: Central govt employees to get September month's salary today

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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