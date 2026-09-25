New Delhi: Central Government employees are set to receive their salaries and pensions in advance ahead of the scheduled bank strike from September 28 to September 30. As per an Office Memorandum released by the Ministry of Finance, the employees and pensioners (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) will receive the salaries and pensions for the current month today, on September 25, 2026.
Also, n view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike, all banks, including regional rural banks, will remain open on Sunday. The decision came as the strike would follow weekend holidays, which could impact banking services for five consecutive days.
A release by the Ministry said, "In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026."
The OM further mentions that:
-- The wages for September 2026 of the industrial employees of Central Government may also be disbursed in advance on 25th September 2026.
-- The pension for September 2026 of all Central Government Pensioners may also be disbursed by Bank/PAOs on 25th September 2026.
-- The salary/wages/pension so disbursed is to be treated as advance payments and will be subject to adjustment after the full month's salary/wages/pension of each employee/pensioner is determined.
-- As the strike period coincides with the closing days of the current quarter, payments and other banking transactions scheduled towards the end of September 2026 may also be processed in advance, wherever feasible, to avoid delays and disruptions.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced a series of nationwide strikes over reforms for bank employees. The key demands include delay in the implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven bank employee and officer unions.
The bank union previously held a one-day strike on September 11 and plans an indefinite strike from October 26 if the government and bank management fail to meet the demands.
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