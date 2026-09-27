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Bank Strike: Check out the key demands as bank employees go on a three-day nationwide strike

In a statement, UFBU claimed that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed to the five-day banking proposal under the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024. The proposal also discusses the working hours to be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Bank Strike: Check out the key demands as bank employees go on a three-day nationwide strike

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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