Bank Strike: Check out the key demands as bank employees go on a three-day nationwide strike

New Delhi: As banks all across the country are going on a three-day strike, services are likely to remain disrupted. The protest calls are initiated by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) over various reforms for bank employees.
UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven bank employee and officer unions and claims to represent nearly 90 per cent of the country's banking workforce.
From September 28 to September 30, the banks will remain closed, and customers are advised to complete essential transactions in advance. Also, public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) remained open on Sunday to facilitate financial services for customers. Since weekend holidays preceded the strike on September 26 and September 27, consecutive disruption of services for five days would have affected customers' access to physical branches for a long duration.
The key demands include the delay in implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
In a statement, UFBU claimed that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed to the five-day banking proposal under the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024. The proposal also discusses the working hours to be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday. The arrangement is, however, pending for two years after it was recommended to the government.
The union also demanded that the provisions under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme be linked to the overall performance of the bank and be uniform for employees and officers up to Scale VII. In practice, under the government's scheme, officers in Scale IV and above could receive incentives of up to 365 days of basic pay based on individual performance, while workmen employees and officers up to Scale III would receive a maximum of 15 days' basic pay plus dearness allowance.
The Ministry of Finance has now kept the Scheme of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) to Executives of Public Sector Banks in abeyance.
The ministry, through a press release dated September 7, 2026, announced, "The concerns expressed by bank employees were taken cognizance of, and in response to the representation received on the PLI structure, it was decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the PLI Scheme dated 19.11.2024 for FY 2025–26 and take up the same during the ongoing Bipartite Settlement/Joint Note discussions."
Other demands that remain pending include the updation of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and a choice between the National Pension System (NPS) and the old pension scheme (OPS).
The bank union held a one-day strike on September 11, 2026, and declared that the unions would go on an indefinite strike from October 26 if the government and bank management fail to meet the demands.
At a meeting held on August 23, the union described the "negative attitude" of banks towards them as a reason for the strike. Several delays and violations concerning the bank employees' demands and their implementation, as alleged by UFBU, are the factors at play behind these strikes.
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