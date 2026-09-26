Bank Strike: Customers urged to complete key transactions before the nationwide strike begins

New Delhi: In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike, Customers of several public sector and old-generation private sector banks have been urged to complete important transactions in advance. The strike which will continue from September 28 to September 30 will disrupt banking services for three days.
All banks, including regional rural banks, will remain open on Sunday to provide customers the access to banking services to complete necessary transactions before the planned strike begins. It will also coincide with the sector's crucial half-yearly closing period.
United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced a series of nationwide strikes over reforms for bank employees. The key demands include delay in the implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
The bank unions previously held a one-day strike on September 11 and plans an indefinite strike from October 26 if the government and bank management fail to meet the demands.
UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven bank employee and officer unions and claims to represent nearly 90 per cent of the country's banking workforce.
State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory stating that while it will make efforts to maintain essential services at branches and offices, some banking operations could be affected during the strike period.
The bank has urged customers to complete critical transactions ahead of time and make use of digital banking channels, including YONO, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs and cash deposit machines, wherever possible.
Bank of India has also alerted customers about the planned strike and advised them to rely on the bank's round-the-clock digital platforms such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, business correspondent points and UPI services for their banking requirements.
Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are also expected to participate in the agitation, potentially widening the impact on banking services across the country.
However, new-generation private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank are expected to continue normal operations, offering customers an alternative for routine banking services during the strike period.
Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry appealed to bank employees' unions to avoid the strike and resolve pending issues through dialogue. The ministry maintained that a majority of the concerns raised by the unions have already been substantially addressed.
(With inputs from IANS)
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