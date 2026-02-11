Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank strike on Feb 12: Will your banking services be hit tomorrow?
BANK STRIKE TOMORROW

Bank strike on Feb 12: Will your banking services be hit tomorrow?

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank strike on Feb 12: Will your banking services be hit tomorrow?File Photo

New Delhi: Banking services across India could face temporary disruptions on February 12, 2026, as several bank employee unions plan to participate in a nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

In a regulatory filing, Bank of Baroda informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that normal operations at its branches and offices may be affected if employees join the strike. However, the bank said it is taking necessary steps to ensure that customer services continue as smoothly as possible.

The strike is expected to involve participation from major banking organisations such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), which are joining a broader protest led by trade unions across sectors.

Trade unions have called the strike to oppose the implementation of four new labour codes and raise other worker-related demands, including improved employment conditions and protection of public sector institutions.

While banks are likely to remain open because no official holiday has been declared, customers may experience delays in branch-level services depending on employee participation. Digital banking channels such as ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking are expected to continue functioning normally.

The strike is part of a larger nationwide protest in which millions of workers from different sectors are expected to participate, potentially affecting services in several states.

 

