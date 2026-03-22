Bank to be closed for 4 days between March 26 and March 29 -- Check list of cities

New Delhi: Banks in several cities will be closed for 4 days over the next week. These are not consequtive off days though. Bank branches will be closed between March 26 and March 29 on account of several regional festivities and weekend bank holidays.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Bank Holiday March 26

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Banks will be closed closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla on account of Shree Ram Navami.

Bank Holiday March 27

Banks will be closed in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada on account of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

Bank Holiday March 28

Fourth Saturdays are RBI mandated holidays for all public and private banks across India.

Bank Holiday March 29

Sunday bank holiday across all branches in India.

Bank Holiday March 20

Banks were closed in Srinagar and Andhra Pradesh today to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida.

Bank Holiday March 21

Banks were closed Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur,Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2026.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.