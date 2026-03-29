Bank to be closed for 5 days between March 31 and April 5-- Check list of cities

New Delhi: Banks in several cities will be closed for 5 days over the next week. These are not consecutive off days though. Bank branches will be closed between March 31 and April 5 on account of several regional festivities and weekend bank holidays.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Bank Holiday March 31

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Banks will be closed on March 31 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Bank Holiday April 1

As per RBI holiday calendar banks across major cities in India will remain closed on April 1 on account of Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Cities like Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Kohima, Gangtok, Aizawl are not dotted on RBI holiday calendar.

Bank Holiday April 2

Banks will be closed in Kochi on April 2 on account of Maundy Thursday.

Bank Holiday April 3

Banks in most cities will remain closed on account of Good Friday on April 3. Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar however are not dotted on RBI holiday calendar.

Bank Holiday April 5

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on Sunday (April 5).



Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.