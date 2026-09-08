New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced a series of nationwide strikes over reforms for the bank employees. The key demands include delay in implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
The services on September 11 would remain disrupted if the strike takes place as planned. It would further be followed by a three-day strike from September 28 to September 30.
UFBU is an organisation representing nine bank employees’ and officers’ unions. Major unions it represents are AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and the INBOC.
Gaps in bank services
The September 11 strike would lead to a three-day gap in services since September 12 and 13 are weekends. Moreover some states would observe a holiday on September 14 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Similarly, the three-day strike from September 28 to September 30 would follow the weekend on September 26 and 27.
UFBU further declares that the unions would go on an indefinite strike from October 26 if the government and bank management fail to meet the demands. At a meeting held on August 23 (Sunday), the union described "negative attitude" of banks towards them a reason for the strike. Several delays and violation concerning the bank employees' demands and their implementation as alleged by UFBU are the factors at play behind these strikes.
Factors behind strike
In a statement, UFBU claimed that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed to the five-day banking proposal under the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024. The proposal also discusses the working hours to be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday. The arrangement is however pending for two years after it was recommended to the government.
The union also demanded the provisions under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to be linked to the overall performance of the bank and be uniform for employees and officers up to Scale VII. In practice under the government's scheme, officers in Scale IV and above could receive incentives of up to 365 days of basic pay based on individual performance, while workmen employees and officers up to Scale III would receive a maximum of 15 days' basic pay plus dearness allowance.
As per the union the Department of Financial Services (DFS) nevertheless advised banks to implement the PLI scheme, which is now in practice. This according to UFBU is a violation of the status quo obligation during conciliation proceedings.
Government's response
Ministry of finance has now kept the Scheme of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) to Executives of Public Sector Banks in abeyance.
The ministry through a press release dated September 7, 2026, announced, "The concerns expressed by bank employees were taken cognizance of, and in response to the representation received on the PLI structure, it was decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the PLI Scheme dated 19.11.2024 for FY 2025–26 and take up the same during the ongoing Bipartite Settlement/ Joint Note discussions."
Other demands that remain pending include updation of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and a choice between the National Pension System (NPS) and the old pension scheme (OPS).
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