Banks Closed For 3 Days From Today To May 1 In THESE Cities --Check Full List

New Delhi: Banks in various cities will remain closed for 3 days, though not consecutively in all the cities. Between April 29 and May 1, banks will remain closed for 3 days, on account of various regional festivities.

Bank Holiday April 29 --Parshuram Jayanti

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on account of Parshuram Jayanti.



Bank Holiday April 30 --Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

Banks in Karnataka will be close on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on April 30.

Bank Holiday May 1 (Thursday) – May Day (Labour Day) / Maharashtra Day

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.



Bank Holidays In April 2025



To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul: April 1

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba: April 14

Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Good Friday: April 18

Garia Puja: April 21

Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti: April 29

Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bohag Bihu in Assam, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.