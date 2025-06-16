Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916925https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/banks-didn-t-trap-us-we-did-it-to-ourselves-the-untold-story-of-india-s-debt-explosion-2916925.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CREDIT CARD

Banks Didn’t Trap Us—We Did It to Ourselves: The Untold Story of India’s Debt Explosion

Monish Gosar, a Mumbai-based data scientist, says banks didn’t force anyone—people chose to borrow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Banks Didn’t Trap Us—We Did It to Ourselves: The Untold Story of India’s Debt Explosion File Photo

New Delhi:India’s credit card debt has shot up to ₹2.92 lakh crore in just four years, and personal loans have jumped by 75%. But Monish Gosar, a Mumbai-based data scientist, says banks didn’t force anyone—people chose to borrow. “Banks didn’t trap us,” he writes. “They offered the rope. We tied the knots”.

Gosar believes the real problem isn’t inflation or taxes—it’s the idea that buying a ₹10 lakh car is a reward for hard work. He criticizes the middle class for thinking credit is a shortcut to comfort and status. He shares an example of a friend earning ₹15 lakh a year who bought a new car instead of a used one, saying, “I deserve it.” Gosar’s reply: “That’s exactly how the system wins”.

He argues that India’s salaried professionals aren’t just victims of rising costs. Instead, he blames impulsive spending, lifestyle inflation, and caring too much about appearances. “We confused wants with needs,” he says. “We let Instagram set our financial goals. We made emotional decisions and ignored the math”.

The numbers are worrying—credit card debt and personal loans are soaring, and 5–10% of India’s middle class is now stuck in a debt cycle just to keep up appearances, according to investor Saurabh Mukherjea. With job security threatened by automation and AI, the old idea of a safe salaried job is fading.

Gosar admits there are bigger issues, but says real change starts with taking responsibility. “Every swipe, every EMI—that was on us,” he writes. “It’s time we stop blaming others and start making smarter choices”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK