Banks May Soon Get Unique Helpline Numbers To Tackle Fraud– Details Here

New Delhi: Banking fraud cases in the past few years have increased rapidly. The government and banks in order to curb such incidents have been taking continuous measures. In this direction, it is expected that every bank in the country may soon be allowed to have its own national calling number. This move will help customers easily identify calls and messages coming from their respective banks and make it easier to prevent fraud.

The new system is expected to be implemented soon

Banks have proposed introducing unique calling numbers starting with the '1600xx' series for each bank, according to an ET report. This move is expected to roll out soon. A banking official said that giving every bank its own national calling number along with allowing incoming calls on these numbers will boost both customer safety and convenience. The matter has already been discussed with the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the next steps are likely to be taken shortly.

RBI Issued Order in January

Currently, banks use several numbers from the 1600xx series to call customers. However, customers are unable to call back on these numbers. Taking this issue into account, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an order in January. As per the directive, banks must use the 1600xx number series for transaction-related calls and the 140xx series for promotional calls.

Incoming Call Facility to Be Enabled on 1600xx Numbers!

A bank official stated that they have requested the facility for incoming calls on 1600xx numbers. Additionally, there is a demand for exemptions for customers who have given consent to be contacted by banks. There are also plans to request that loan recovery-related calls be allowed under the 1600xx series. This change will help customers easily identify legitimate calls and will also aid in reducing cases of online fraud.