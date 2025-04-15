Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886294https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/banks-to-pay-8-interest-per-annum-for-delay-in-pension-disbursement-check-rbi-circular-2886294.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Banks To Pay 8% Interest Per Annum For Delay In Pension Disbursement: Check RBI Circular

In a circular issued earlier this month (April 1), the RBI has said that pension paying banks should compensate the pensioner for delay in crediting pension/ arrears at a fixed interest rate of 8 percent per annum.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Banks To Pay 8% Interest Per Annum For Delay In Pension Disbursement: Check RBI Circular

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has issued a Master Circular regarding the Disbursement of Government Pension by Agency Banks.

In a circular issued earlier this month (April 1), the RBI has said that pension paying banks should compensate the pensioner for delay in crediting pension/ arrears at a fixed interest rate of 8 percent per annum.

RBI said that the circular is followed after several complaints from pensioners alleging inordinate delay in disbursing revised pension and arrears.

"Pension paying banks have been advised to put in place a mechanism to obtain immediately the copies of pension orders from the pension paying authorities directly and make payments without waiting for receipt of instructions from the Reserve Bank of India so that pensioners should get benefits announced by the Governments in the succeeding month's pension payment itself," said the RBI circular.

The RBI advised the banks to adhere to the following: 

When the agency bank is calculating pension, the branch should continue to be a point of referral for the pensioner lest he/she feels disenfranchised.

All branches having pension accounts should guide and assist the pensioners in all their dealings with the bank.

Suitable arrangements should be made to place the arithmetic and other details about pension calculations on the web, to be made available to the pensioners through the net or at the branches at periodic intervals, as may be deemed necessary and sufficient advertisement is made about such arrangements.

All claims for agency commission by banks in respect of pension payments must be accompanied by a certificate from ED/CGM in charge of government business that there are no pension arrears to be credited/ delays in crediting regular pension/arrears thereof.

All agency banks disbursing pension are advised to provide considerate and sympathetic customer service to the pensioners, especially to those pensioners who are of old age.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK