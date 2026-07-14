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  • /Behind India’s gold loan boom: How has India's gold credit trends changed after PM Modi's austerity push? Expert explains

Behind India’s gold loan boom: How has India's gold credit trends changed after PM Modi's austerity push? Expert explains

It is estimated that households in India possess more than 30,000 tons of gold, being one of the largest accumulations of gold in the world. 

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
Behind India’s gold loan boom: How has India's gold credit trends changed after PM Modi's austerity push? Expert explains
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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