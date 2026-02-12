Bengaluru CA explains why she quit her Rs 28 LPA job for 'unstable income' freelance career

New Delhi: Job security and worrying about job is a natural thought that keeps crossing the minds of salaried individuals. While, on one hand several people have posted about the difficult times being faced by them in their respective carriers on account of job loss, a Chartered Accountant has done quite the opposite.

Bengaluru-based CA Meenal Goel has shared in a LinkedIn post that she has rather quit her high paying job and taken the path which may face uncertainty.

In her LinkedIn post, the CA who formerly worked in big companies like KPMG and Deloitte, shared why she gave up her Rs 28 LPA job for unstable income growth.

"The salary was predictable and money came on time, but growth had a ceiling and effort didn’t always change outcomes," she wrote.



She said that Freelancing flipped that comfort.

"Some months paid well, some paid nothing. Income became uncertain, but growth stopped being fixed. The biggest shift wasn’t money, it was ownership and accountability," she added.



She further argued that while stable job offers certainty, Freelancing forces learning and resilience.



Meenal also agrees that Neither path is better because one trades comfort for predictability, the other trades predictability for potential.



But she asks a very poignant question. "The real question is how much uncertainty you’re willing to live with for growth," she wrote.

Meenal's post has struck a chord with several online. Netizens were quick enough to participate on her post, and share their thoughts on the dilemma that many face in their career too.

Netizens rection

"The key takeaway is self-awareness. Income structure should match personality, responsibility, and long-term goals. Freedom sounds exciting, but resilience funds it," said one user.

"This isn’t about quitting jobs. It’s about understanding risk appetite. Some people sleep better with certainty, others with ownership and unlimited upside potential," another commented.

"Really honest take on growth and comfort. The part about trading predictability for ownership hits hard because most people underestimate how much accountability accelerates learning. It is less about income volatility and more about identity shift. Very thoughtful perspective, enjoyed reading this," wrote a user.