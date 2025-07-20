Advertisement
Beware! Fraudulent ‘PAN 2.0’ Emails Circulating—Govt Issues Warning

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The central government has warned taxpayers about a new scam involving fake emails that promise an upgraded “PAN 2.0” card. These emails are part of a phishing attempt and officials have made it clear that people should avoid clicking on any unknown or suspicious links.

These fake emails, sent from addresses like info@smt.plusoasis.com and appearing to come from “PAN 2.0 Cards,” falsely claim that the Income Tax Department has introduced a new PAN version with QR codes. The message urges people to click a link to download a free “e-PAN,” but it’s actually a scam.

To stay safe:

- Check the sender’s email address carefully.

- Do not click on links or download any attachments.

- Avoid replying to such emails or sharing personal information.

- Report any suspicious emails to authorities immediately.

- Do not respond to emails, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information

The Income Tax Department has clarified that it never asks for sensitive details like passwords, bank account numbers, or credit card information through email. It also doesn’t send random emails with download links for e-PAN cards.//

If you receive such suspicious emails, report them right away to://
webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in//

