Beware! Fraudulent ‘PAN 2.0’ Emails Circulating—Govt Issues Warning

New Delhi: The central government has warned taxpayers about a new scam involving fake emails that promise an upgraded “PAN 2.0” card. These emails are part of a phishing attempt and officials have made it clear that people should avoid clicking on any unknown or suspicious links.

These fake emails, sent from addresses like info@smt.plusoasis.com and appearing to come from “PAN 2.0 Cards,” falsely claim that the Income Tax Department has introduced a new PAN version with QR codes. The message urges people to click a link to download a free “e-PAN,” but it’s actually a scam.

To stay safe:

- Check the sender’s email address carefully.

- Do not click on links or download any attachments.

- Avoid replying to such emails or sharing personal information.

- Report any suspicious emails to authorities immediately.

- Do not respond to emails, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information

Scam alert !! Have you received an email asking you to click on a link to download your e-PAN Card?



— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 20, 2025

The Income Tax Department has clarified that it never asks for sensitive details like passwords, bank account numbers, or credit card information through email. It also doesn’t send random emails with download links for e-PAN cards.//

If you receive such suspicious emails, report them right away to://

webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in//