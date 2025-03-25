BHIM 3.0 UPI App Launched In India With New Features; Check What’s New For Customers And Merchants

BHIM 3.0 UPI App New Features: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), unveiled BHIM 3.0 UPI app, the latest version of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app, on Tuesday. This marks the third major upgrade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the app in 2016.

BHIM 3.0 offers an improved, user-friendly interface with enhanced features. It now supports over 15 Indian languages, making digital payments more accessible nationwide. Adding further, the app has been optimized to function efficiently in areas with low or unstable internet connectivity, ensuring seamless transactions even in remote locations.

BHIM 3.0 Features

A key highlight of BHIM 3.0 is its advanced money management tools, designed to enhance user convenience. The app now enables users to track and split expenses effortlessly. With the new ‘Split Expenses’ feature, users can easily divide bills among friends and family, simplifying payments for group activities such as dining, rent, or shopping.

Additionally, the introduction of ‘Family Mode’ helps users manage household expenses more effectively. This feature allows users to onboard family members, monitor shared spending, and assign payments, ensuring smoother financial management within households.

BHIM 3.0: Spends Analytics Dashboard

BHIM 3.0 also enhances financial planning with a ‘Spends Analytics’ dashboard, which offers a detailed overview of monthly expenses by automatically categorizing transactions. This feature allows users to analyze their spending patterns without relying on additional budgeting tools.

Adding further, the app introduces an ‘Action Needed’ task assistant to streamline payments. It reminds users of pending bill payments, prompts them to enable UPI Lite for faster transactions, and alerts them when their ‘Lite Balance’ is low, ensuring a seamless and efficient payment experience.

BHIM 3.0: New Offerings For Merchants

It brings new features for businesses. The app now includes ‘BHIM Vega,’ a built-in payment solution that lets merchants accept payments instantly. This means customers don’t have to switch between different apps, making transactions smoother.

The new version will roll out in phases, with full availability by April 2025. With these upgrades, BHIM 3.0 aims to make digital payments easier and more convenient for both individuals and businesses across India.