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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBHIM App launches biometric authentication for UPI payments up to Rs 5,000
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BHIM App launches biometric authentication for UPI payments up to Rs 5,000

This update allows users to approve transactions of up to Rs 5,000 using their smartphone’s fingerprint or facial recognition, making payments faster and more convenient.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
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BHIM App launches biometric authentication for UPI payments up to Rs 5,000Credit: IANS

New Delhi: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Tuesday introduced a new biometric authentication feature for UPI payments on the BHIM Payments App. 

This update allows users to approve transactions of up to Rs 5,000 using their smartphone’s fingerprint or facial recognition, making payments faster and more convenient.

With this feature, users no longer need to enter their UPI PIN for every small transaction. It is expected to reduce failed payments caused by forgotten or incorrectly entered PINs, improving the overall experience.

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The biometric option can be used for common transactions such as sending money to friends and family, scanning merchant QR codes, and making online payments.

Speaking on the launch, Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO of NBSL, said the app aims to make digital payments simple, secure and accessible for everyone.

She added that biometric authentication makes everyday payments easier while maintaining strong security, as transactions are directly linked to the user through their fingerprint or face.

"By enabling users to confirm transactions through their fingerprint or face unlock, we are reducing reliance on PIN entry while keeping payments closely tied to the user," she stated.

"This is another step towards building a seamless and dependable digital payments experience for millions of Indians," Nataraj added.

The new feature also enhances safety. Since biometric data like fingerprints and facial recognition remain stored securely on the user’s device, it reduces risks such as PIN sharing or misuse.

However, for transactions above Rs 5,000, users will still be required to enter their UPI PIN, ensuring an extra layer of protection for higher-value payments.

Currently, the feature is available on both Android and iOS devices that support fingerprint or facial recognition.

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