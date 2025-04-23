BHIM App Launches UPI Circle With Partial Delegation -- Check How To Use It

New Delhi: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Wednesday announced the launch of UPI Circle with partial delegation on the BHIM payments app.

UPI Circle is available on the latest version of the New BHIM Payments App (Version 4.0.2) as part of the upgrade, which also includes features like Split Expenses, Family Mode, Spends Dashboard, multilingual support, and a redesigned user experience.

"It is designed to empower users by enabling them to delegate UPI transaction capabilities to trusted individuals with defined controls and complete transparency," said NPCI in a statement.



What Is UPI Circle?

UPI Circle allows a primary user, the UPI account holder, to authorise up to five secondary users to initiate UPI payments from their account. Each transaction initiated by the secondary user requires explicit approval from the primary user via their UPI PIN on the new BHIM app. All transactions made by secondary users are visible to the primary user in real-time within the new BHIM app, ensuring transparency and oversight.

Additionally, UPI Circle promotes financial inclusion by allowing people without a UPI-linked bank account to request payments from a trusted user, who can approve the transaction in real-time within the new BHIM app.

Key Use Cases: UPI Circle on BHIM App

-- Support for Senior Citizens: Senior citizens can be authorised by a family member who will approve every payment on their behalf. They are often hesitant users of digital payments and this will help them get onboarded with a trusted level of security.

-- Empowering Young Adults: Parents can allow children to manage their daily or educational expenses through controlled, delegated access, and real-time approval without compromising security.

-- Secure Delegation in Small Businesses: Business owners can enable staff to initiate payments for operational expenses such as fuel, tolls, or vendor payments, ensuring accountability without handling cash.

-- Assisting Digitally Inexperienced Users: Working professionals can support dependents or individuals less familiar with digital platforms by providing payment access with real-time monitoring and approval.

How to Use UPI Circle on BHIM App

1. Open the BHIM app and go to the UPI Circle section from the home screen or menu.

2. Tap on ‘Add Secondary User’ and enter their UPI ID or scan their QR code.

3. Select the delegation type as “Approve every payment” (Partial Delegation)

4. The secondary user will receive a request. Once they accept the invite, they can start making payments using the primary user’s account and request their primary to approve payments in real-time through the BHIM app.