BIG 7th Pay Commission Benefit For Central Government Employees: New Changes Announced In LTC Rules

New Delhi: In a big relief for the central government employees, the Narendra Modi government has announced a big change in Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme rules. The Central government has permitted its employees to use Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains for travel under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme. An order has been issued in this regard. The decision comes after multiple requests received by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from various offices and individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

Notably, the government employees currently get salary under 7th Pay Commission, which also has provision for Leave Travel Concession (LTC). The LTC scheme provides reimbursement of tickets to eligible employees for traveling to visit their home town or other place in India, besides paid leave.