Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844027https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/big-7th-pay-commission-benefit-for-central-government-employees-new-changes-announced-in-ltc-rules-2844027.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
MOBILITY

BIG 7th Pay Commission Benefit For Central Government Employees: New Changes Announced In LTC Rules

In a big relief for the central government employees, the Narendra Modi government has announced a big change in Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme rules.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BIG 7th Pay Commission Benefit For Central Government Employees: New Changes Announced In LTC Rules

New Delhi: In a big relief for the central government employees, the Narendra Modi government has announced a big change in Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme rules. The Central government has permitted its employees to use Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains for travel under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme. An order has been issued in this regard. The decision comes after multiple requests received by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from various offices and individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

Notably, the government employees currently get salary under 7th Pay Commission, which also has provision for Leave Travel Concession (LTC). The LTC scheme provides reimbursement of tickets to eligible employees for traveling to visit their home town or other place in India, besides paid leave.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK