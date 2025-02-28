Big Aadhaar Update! Govt Launches Aadhaar Good Governance Portal To Offer Step-by-Step Guide For Authentication Requests

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today launched Aadhaar Good Governance portal to streamline approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests. This is in sync with an effort to make Aadhaar more people-friendly, enable ease of living, and enable better access to services for people.

The online platform (http://swik.meity.gov.in) comes into effect, after Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025 under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 was notified in late January 2025. This amendment has been done to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

Aadhaar is considered as the most trusted digital ID in the world. In the past decade, more than a billion Indians have expressed their trust in Aadhaar by using it to authenticate themselves over 100 billion times. Expansion of the scope of Aadhaar authentication, as envisaged in the amendment, will further improve ease of living and facilitate hassle-free access to newer services of their choice.

Aadhaar Good Governance portal Portal to Offer Step-by-Step Guide for Authentication Requests

The portal shall work as a resource rich guide, and offer detailed SOP for authentication seeking entities on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication.

Face Authentication may also be integrated in the customer facing apps of private entities, which will enable anytime anywhere, authentication.

As part of its commitment to make Aadhaar people-friendly and enable ease of living and better access to services for citizens, the Ministry had proposed rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than Government Ministries and Departments. The proposed amendments were posted on the Ministry website and comments were invited from the stakeholders and the general public during April and May 2023.