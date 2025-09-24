BIG CGHS Update For Central Govt Employee’s Children; Dependent Trans Children, Siblings Can Avail Medical Benefits Regardless Of…

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued an Office Memorandum, outlining the guidelines for allowing medical facilities under CGHS/CS(MA) Rules, 1944, to dependent transgender children/siblings irrespective of age.

"In compliance with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, it has been decided to allow medical facilities under CGHS/CS(MA) Rules, 1944, to dependent transgender children/siblings of Central Government employees (serving/pensioner) irrespective of age" along with some conditions, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

Individual must be wholly dependent as per the financial limit specified by the ministry for the central government employee. Also, individual must have a certificate issued by District Magistrate, under the provisions of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The dependency as per financial limit on central government employees was mentioned in an OM dated 2016. The OM said, on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th CPC, the amount of minimum pension was fixed aş Rs. 9,000 per month. The amount of family pension was been fixed as 30% of the basic pay in revised pay structure subject to a minimum of Rs 9,000 per month and maximum of 30% of the highest pay in the Government.

The income limit for dependency of Rs.9000 plus amount of the dearness relief on the basic pension of Rs 9000 as on the date of consideration shall also be applicable, said the OM.