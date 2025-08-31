Big Change For Traders: NSE Raises Bank Nifty Derivatives Freeze Limit To 900 From Sept 1

New Delhi: Starting September 1, 2025, traders will see an important change in how index derivatives are handled. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revised the quantity freeze limits for index derivative contracts, aiming to improve risk management and trading efficiency. The update was shared through an official circular issued on August 29.

What Are the New Quantity Freeze Limits?

The NSE has announced updated quantity freeze limits for index derivatives. These limits are set to control unusually large orders and ensure smooth market functioning. Here's what’s changed:

Bank Nifty: Increased to 900 from the earlier limit of 600

- Nifty: Remains unchanged at 1,800

- Fin Nifty: No change — stays at 1,800

- Mid-cap Nifty: Increased to 2,800 from 1,800

- Nifty Next 50: Remains the same at 600

These changes take effect from September 1, 2025.

Why Do Freeze Limits Matter?

Quantity freeze limits are a safeguard put in place to protect the market from errors or unusually large orders that could cause disruptions. By capping the maximum order size, the exchange helps prevent accidental trades often called 'fat finger' errors and ensures the derivatives market runs smoothly and fairly for all participants.

If an investor tries to place an order that exceeds the quantity freeze limit, the exchange will automatically reject it. This helps prevent unusually large trades that could impact market stability or cause sudden price movements. (Also Read: Despite Selling, FIIs Bought Rs 40,305 Crore In Equity Via Indian Primary Market In Aug)

The stock exchange has advised traders and investors to update their systems with the revised contract details before the changes take effect on September 1, 2025. The updated contract files can be downloaded from the NSE’s official website or its extranet server.