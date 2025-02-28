Big News On PF Interest Rate Likely Today; CBT Meeting To Discuss PF Interest Rate 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's Central Board of Trustees will meet on February 28 and is likely to talk about the interest rate for the current fiscal year (2024-25).

The board is a government-created statutory body established under Section 5A of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. It is made up of government officials, workers, and employers.

Retirement fund body EPFO had last year fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

There are several ways to check your EPF balance via SMS, EPFO website, missed call, and the Umang App.

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

How to check the status via website?

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.