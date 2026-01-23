Big pay hike talks begin! Govt employee unions set to finalise 8th Pay Commission demands

New Delhi: Top central government employee and pensioner bodies have begun preparations for a crucial round of talks to shape their demands for the 8th Central Pay Commission. A key coordination meeting is expected to be held soon, where various unions will come together to agree on a common charter before formally submitting it to the Pay Commission.

The meeting is being convened by the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the apex forum that represents central government employees. The objective is to create a unified proposal covering pay, allowances, and pension-related issues.

What Will Be Discussed

Union leaders are expected to focus on several major demands, including:

A revision of basic pay scales to reflect inflation and rising living costs

A higher fitment factor to ensure meaningful salary hikes

Review of allowances and benefits under the current pay structure

Improvements in pension and family pension for retired employees

Once finalised, the memorandum will be submitted to the 8th Pay Commission as the official representation of government employees.

Why This Is Important

The 8th Pay Commission will recommend changes that could impact the salaries and pensions of over one crore serving and retired central government employees. With prices of essentials rising, employee bodies argue that the current pay structure no longer matches real living costs.

They are also pushing for a more transparent and time-bound implementation of pay commission recommendations so that future revisions do not get delayed.

What Happens Next

After the demands are formally submitted, the 8th Pay Commission will examine them along with economic data, government finances, and employee needs. The panel will then prepare its recommendations, which will be placed before the government for approval.

The upcoming NC-JCM meeting is seen as a key step that will shape the negotiation process and determine the scale of the next pay revision.