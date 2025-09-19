BIG PF Update For Subscribers! EPFO Passbook Lite Launched For Easier PF Balance Checking; Check Benefits

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has introduced a new facility --‘Passbook Lite’ -- that will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised employees' provident fund (EPF) contributions, withdrawals. Passbook Lite is a simple and convenient format that is enabled in the member portal itself.

Currently, members have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals. With Passbook Lite, subscribers will no longer have to go to the passbook portal to check their passbook related informations.

"The new 'Passbook Lite' facility has been introduced within the EPFO’s member portal as part of the reforms that have been undertaken to ensure provision of efficient, transparent and user-friendly services to members," Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, announced.

EPFO ‘Passbook Lite’ is available within member portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.

This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing Passbook Portal as well.

This approach ensures greater ease of access for members while simultaneously enhancing the operational efficiency by reducing the load on the existing Passbook Portal and simplifying the architecture through integration of existing APIs within the member portal. The focus of this reform is on providing all key services through a single login for greater ease of access. The initiative is expected to reduce grievances, improve transparency, and enhance member satisfaction.

Online access to Annexure K (Transfer Certificate) for PF transfer transparency

A reform has been introduced in the EPFO that now enables members to directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself.

At present, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer’s PF office through Form 13 online. After transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office. Until now, Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on their request.

The following benefits can be availed by EPF members:

● Ability to track status of transfer applications online, ensuring full transparency and allowing members to easily verify their PF transfers,

● Confirmation that PF balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account,

● Maintenance of a permanent digital record for future reference, especially important for EPS benefit calculations,

● Promoting ease of living, transparency, and trust in EPFO processes.

Reduction in number of approvals to fast-track settlements

At present, any EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds require approvals from higher-level officers (RPFC/Officer-in-Charge). This multi-layered approval process often led to delays and longer processing times for members’ claims.

EPFO has taken the transformative step to reduce and rationalize the approval hierarchy. Powers that earlier rested with RPFC/Officer-in-Charge have now been delegated to Assistant P.F. Commissioners and subordinate levels in a structured, tiered manner.

The scope of this reform will include PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheque/ECS/NEFT returns, and interest adjustments.

This is expected to yield the following benefits for users:

● Faster claim settlements and reduced processing time,

● Simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery,

● Improved accountability at field office level, and

● Enhanced transparency and member satisfaction through quicker, seamless services.