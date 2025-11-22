Big Relief For Contract Workers: Gratuity Eligibility Cut From 5 Years To Just 1 Under New Labour Reforms

New Delhi: The government has issued new gratuity rules under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, aimed at expanding retirement benefits and bringing more transparency to how gratuity is calculated. These changes are especially significant for fixed-term employees, who will now enjoy improved financial security when they leave a job. With these reforms, the government hopes to ensure fair and uniform gratuity payouts across different sectors. Here’s a quick look at the key updates:

Fixed-term employees will now qualify for gratuity after completing just one year of continuous service, instead of the earlier requirement of five years. The government has also broadened the definition of “wages” to include more pay components, making the calculation more transparent. Additionally, gratuity itself will be counted while determining wages under the updated rules of the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

According to the government, the revised rules aim to make gratuity calculations more fair and uniform across industries. As mentioned in the press release: “'Wages' now include basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance; 50 per cent of the total remuneration (or such percentage as may be notified) shall be added back to compute wages, ensuring consistency in calculating gratuity, pension, and social security benefits,” stated the press release.

How Do These Changes Help Employees?

Earlier, fixed-term employees often missed out on gratuity because they had to complete a minimum of five years of service. Now, with the eligibility reduced to just one year, many contract and fixed-term workers will be able to receive this valuable retirement benefit.

Additionally, since the definition of wages has been expanded, gratuity will now be calculated on a larger portion of an employee’s earnings. This means employees could receive a bigger payout when they leave the organization.

What Should Employers and Employees Do Next?

Companies will now have to update their payroll systems and HR policies to align with the new and broader definition of wages. Since fixed-term employees become eligible for gratuity much sooner, employers may also see increased costs toward gratuity payouts.

If you are on a fixed-term contract, it’s a good idea to review your employment terms so you may now qualify for gratuity earlier than before. Employers and HR teams should also reassess job classifications, contract structures, and payroll calculations. With the revised wage definition, it’s important to re-evaluate gratuity liabilities to ensure compliance and accurate budgeting.

Some of the important changes in the new law include providing mandatory appointment letters to all workers and extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers. Employees aged 40 and above will also be entitled to a free annual health checkup. Additionally, women will now be allowed to work at night and in any type of job, as long as they give their consent and employers ensure proper safety measures.