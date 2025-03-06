Big Relief For EPF Members! EPFO Changes THIS Rule for Aadhaar-Linked UAN Updates– Details Here

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has simplified the process for members to update their personal details. Now, if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked and verified with Aadhaar, you can update key information—like your name, date of birth, gender, and more—without needing to upload any documents. This change makes profile updates quicker and hassle-free for EPF members.

Earlier, EPF members had to wait for their employer’s approval to update their profiles. This led to an average delay of about 28 days. However, with the new rule, many changes can now be made faster. According to the EPFO, “Out of the total 8 lakh requests received at EPFO for correction through employers in FY 2024-25, almost 45% of the change requests can be self-approved by the member without employer’s verification or approval at EPFO.”

Is employer approval needed for these updates?

Employer certification is only required in certain cases, specifically if the UAN was issued before October 1, 2017.

To update or withdraw from your EPF account, you must link both your Aadhaar and PAN. If there are any mismatches between your EPF details and Aadhaar, it could delay approvals. Resolving these discrepancies may take a few weeks, depending on how long the employer and EPFO take to process the corrections.

How to Update Your EPF Profile Details?

Follow these simple steps to update your EPF profile details online:

Step 1: Visit the Unified Member Portal.

Step 2: Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Manage’ tab from the top menu.

Step 4: Select ‘Modify Basic Details’ to update details like name, date of birth, or gender.

Step 5: Enter the correct details as per your Aadhaar card and submit.

You can track the status of your request under the ‘Track Request’ section in the portal.

What is UAN?

UAN (Universal Account Number) is a unique 12-digit number that helps employees manage their provident fund accounts easily. To access benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme by EPFO, members must activate their UAN and link their bank account with Aadhaar.