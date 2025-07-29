Big Relief To Tax Payers! Deadline Extended For Processing Of E-Filed ITRs Which Were Erroneously Rejected

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced Relaxation of time limit for processing ofreturns of income filed electronically which were incorrectly invalidated by CPC.

CBDT has said that CPC Bengaluru has received grievances regarding erroneous invalidation, due to various technical reasons, while processing the returns filed electronically for different assessment years. The time period for processing these returns has lapsed, latest being 31.12.2024 for A Y 2023-24. Therefore, these returns need to be validated and processed as per law.

"The matter has been considered by the Board and it has been decided to relax the timeframe prescribed in second proviso to sub-section (1) of section 143 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) in exercise of its powers under section 119 of the Act. The Board hereby directs that returns of income filed electronically upto 31.03.2024 which have been erroneously invalidated by CPC shall now be processed. The intimation under sub-section (1) of section 143 of the. Act in respect of processing of such returns shall be sent to the assessees concerned by 31.03.2026," CBDT said in a circular.

All subsequent effects under the Act, including issue of refund along with interest as applicable, shall also follow in these cases. In those cases where PAN-Aadhaar linkage is not found, refund of any amount of tax or part thereof, due under the provisions of the Act shall not be made, CBDT said.